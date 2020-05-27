2104 Via Pecana

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Incredible cul-de-sac location with panoramic hills and city lights views! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has many recent updates and offers privacy in a quaint community within walking distance to Truman Benedict Elementary and Bernice Ayer Middle School. Huge fenced in backyard with patio space and panoramic hills views! Past the double door entry find soaring two-story ceilings and an open, light, and bright floor plan. Chic, new engineered hardwood flooring all throughout the home. This kitchen is sure to impress with a large walk-in pantry, breakfast nook, center island, and new appliances including a stainless-steel microwave, five burner stovetop range, dishwater and hood. Cozy fireplaces are found in the family room and master suite. One bedroom conveniently located on the main level and on the upper level find the master suite and two spacious bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom. The master suite is large in size and showcases the gorgeous hills views, vaulted ceilings and has a master bathroom featuring dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Further refinements include new interior paint, new paint on the exterior trim and fences, new lighting fixtures, and new water efficient toilets. Individual laundry room inside and a three-car garage! Hurry on this one! **NEW A/C GETTING INSTALLED**