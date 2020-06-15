210 W Avenida Gaviota

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Unique 4BDR/3BA Southwest ocean view charmer! Wood beam ceilings, large floor plan with around 3,400 sq. ft. of living space. Two separate master suites one with ocean view deck. Granite counter tops, French doors, abundance of storage space. 3 decks and a large backyard and magnificent garden. All 4 bedrooms are spacious and large closets. Privacy on the separate bedroom levels. The garage is on the street level and steps to the living area, bedrooms and additional steps to the rear master suite. Walk to all the beaches and beach trail that San Clemente is known for.