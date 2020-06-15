All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 210 W Avenida Gaviota.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
210 W Avenida Gaviota
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:09 PM

210 W Avenida Gaviota

210 W Avenida Gaviota · (949) 275-1109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

210 W Avenida Gaviota, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unique 4BDR/3BA Southwest ocean view charmer! Wood beam ceilings, large floor plan with around 3,400 sq. ft. of living space. Two separate master suites one with ocean view deck. Granite counter tops, French doors, abundance of storage space. 3 decks and a large backyard and magnificent garden. All 4 bedrooms are spacious and large closets. Privacy on the separate bedroom levels. The garage is on the street level and steps to the living area, bedrooms and additional steps to the rear master suite. Walk to all the beaches and beach trail that San Clemente is known for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 W Avenida Gaviota have any available units?
210 W Avenida Gaviota has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 W Avenida Gaviota have?
Some of 210 W Avenida Gaviota's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 W Avenida Gaviota currently offering any rent specials?
210 W Avenida Gaviota isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 W Avenida Gaviota pet-friendly?
No, 210 W Avenida Gaviota is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 210 W Avenida Gaviota offer parking?
Yes, 210 W Avenida Gaviota does offer parking.
Does 210 W Avenida Gaviota have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 W Avenida Gaviota does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 W Avenida Gaviota have a pool?
No, 210 W Avenida Gaviota does not have a pool.
Does 210 W Avenida Gaviota have accessible units?
No, 210 W Avenida Gaviota does not have accessible units.
Does 210 W Avenida Gaviota have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 W Avenida Gaviota has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 W Avenida Gaviota have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 W Avenida Gaviota does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 210 W Avenida Gaviota?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity