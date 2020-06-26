Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

210 Ave. Princesa Available 07/18/20 Wonderful 2 bedroom beach house in Southwest San Clemente - Wonderful single level 2 bedroom house located in desirable location in southwest San Clemente. Only a few blocks from T-street, Lost winds, and the pier. This 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath home features remodeled kitchen, 18 inch Italian tile flooring, wood burning fireplace, inside laundry, a gorgeous master bathroom with granite, tile flooring. Large 2 car garage with a long driveway. Mature landscaping with large trees and very private backyard with patio with no looking down on you. Great location on a very quiet street where homes rarely come on the market for rent!



(RLNE3070029)