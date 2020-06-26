All apartments in San Clemente
210 Ave. Princesa
210 Ave. Princesa

210 Ave Princesa · No Longer Available
Location

210 Ave Princesa, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
210 Ave. Princesa Available 07/18/20 Wonderful 2 bedroom beach house in Southwest San Clemente - Wonderful single level 2 bedroom house located in desirable location in southwest San Clemente. Only a few blocks from T-street, Lost winds, and the pier. This 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath home features remodeled kitchen, 18 inch Italian tile flooring, wood burning fireplace, inside laundry, a gorgeous master bathroom with granite, tile flooring. Large 2 car garage with a long driveway. Mature landscaping with large trees and very private backyard with patio with no looking down on you. Great location on a very quiet street where homes rarely come on the market for rent!

(RLNE3070029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Ave. Princesa have any available units?
210 Ave. Princesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 210 Ave. Princesa have?
Some of 210 Ave. Princesa's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Ave. Princesa currently offering any rent specials?
210 Ave. Princesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Ave. Princesa pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Ave. Princesa is pet friendly.
Does 210 Ave. Princesa offer parking?
Yes, 210 Ave. Princesa offers parking.
Does 210 Ave. Princesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Ave. Princesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Ave. Princesa have a pool?
No, 210 Ave. Princesa does not have a pool.
Does 210 Ave. Princesa have accessible units?
No, 210 Ave. Princesa does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Ave. Princesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Ave. Princesa has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Ave. Princesa have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Ave. Princesa does not have units with air conditioning.
