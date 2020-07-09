All apartments in San Clemente
Location

209 Via Malaga, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful home with Great Views, walking distance to sought after Vista Del Mar School. Enjoy the Open floor plan with 5 bedrooms/3 baths, High ceilings, Tons of Natural Light, Beautiful kitchen w/Stainless steel appliances and Granite countertops, Expansive backyard w/Views. Upgrades throughout, such as a whole house water filtration system, window shutters, hardwood and plank flooring. As you enter you are greeted by large Living Room and Dining Room areas leading to Open Kitchen and Family Room w/Fireplace. Sliding doors give you access to the oversize Backyard featuring built-in BBQ, fruit trees & gardening areas. Two of the bedrooms and one bathroom are located on First floor as well as separate laundry room. Upstairs you will find the Master Bedroom suite w/Forever views; Master bathroom has a steam shower, separate soaking tub w/ocean view, dual sinks and huge dream walking closet. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bathroom. Take advantage of all Talega has to offer: trails, community parks, pools, tennis courts, golf course, Vista Hermosa Aquatic Sports Parks. Enjoy the San Clemente beach lifestyle! Welcome Home. **House is not furnished, photos show furniture from before. To see this home or get more information contact Listing Agent Sandra Traver at 949-637-1423.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Via Malaga have any available units?
209 Via Malaga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 209 Via Malaga have?
Some of 209 Via Malaga's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Via Malaga currently offering any rent specials?
209 Via Malaga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Via Malaga pet-friendly?
No, 209 Via Malaga is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 209 Via Malaga offer parking?
No, 209 Via Malaga does not offer parking.
Does 209 Via Malaga have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Via Malaga does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Via Malaga have a pool?
Yes, 209 Via Malaga has a pool.
Does 209 Via Malaga have accessible units?
No, 209 Via Malaga does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Via Malaga have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Via Malaga has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Via Malaga have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Via Malaga does not have units with air conditioning.

