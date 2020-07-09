209 Via Malaga

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful home with Great Views, walking distance to sought after Vista Del Mar School. Enjoy the Open floor plan with 5 bedrooms/3 baths, High ceilings, Tons of Natural Light, Beautiful kitchen w/Stainless steel appliances and Granite countertops, Expansive backyard w/Views. Upgrades throughout, such as a whole house water filtration system, window shutters, hardwood and plank flooring. As you enter you are greeted by large Living Room and Dining Room areas leading to Open Kitchen and Family Room w/Fireplace. Sliding doors give you access to the oversize Backyard featuring built-in BBQ, fruit trees & gardening areas. Two of the bedrooms and one bathroom are located on First floor as well as separate laundry room. Upstairs you will find the Master Bedroom suite w/Forever views; Master bathroom has a steam shower, separate soaking tub w/ocean view, dual sinks and huge dream walking closet. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill bathroom. Take advantage of all Talega has to offer: trails, community parks, pools, tennis courts, golf course, Vista Hermosa Aquatic Sports Parks. Enjoy the San Clemente beach lifestyle! Welcome Home. **House is not furnished, photos show furniture from before. To see this home or get more information contact Listing Agent Sandra Traver at 949-637-1423.