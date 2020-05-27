207 Via Galicia

Amenities

Searching for a FLEXIBLE LONGER OR SHORTER term coastal luxury rental retreat? Welcome to the So. Calif./San Clemente treasure that is SEA SUMMIT. BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED & FULLY EQUIPPED ALONG WITH SOME OCEAN VIEWS, this HIGHLY DESIRED 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home with approx. 2,488 sq. ft. provides a perfect BEACH GETAWAY IN A 2016 BUILT HOME! You will love the charming porch entry into bright great room, a staggered yet open kitchen space with elegant island, a convenient breakfast nook, and a very large laundry/office/storage room that perfectly transitions between home and 2-car garage. Upstairs features an impressive master suite with fireplace, built-ins & large walk-in closet. At the far end of the hall, Bedrooms 2 and 3 each feature private en-suite bathrooms in their own corner of the home, complete with built-in desk/office niche. EXQUISITE FINISHES include: WOLF/SUBZERO appliances ** SHUTTERS ** CASEMENT WINDOWS ** BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED/HARD-SCAPED PRIVATE LARGE YARD with plenty of room to ENTERTAIN ** PEEK-A-BOO OCEAN VIEWS! Steps away from coastal access and your private Summit Club with pool/spa/cabanas/fireplaces/gym. Minutes from your door, explore the shore, surf waves, hike Sea Summit’s Coastal Trails, the SC Beach Trail, the pier, & beyond. Enjoy Avenida Del Mar’s boutiques & restaurants, T-Street Beach, or stroll to the Outlets. For your commute, I-5 is just minutes away. Please enjoy the video tour link. Sea Summit welcomes you - your beach retreat awaits!