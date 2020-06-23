All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 207 Avenida Serra #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
207 Avenida Serra #A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

207 Avenida Serra #A

207 Avenida Serra · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

207 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Precious 2 bedroom, one bath stand alone house. 1948 Ole Hansen charmer. Ocean side of PCH. French doors open to patio and ocean breeze, new carpet in bedrooms, new vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, living and dining room, original wooden beamed ceilings. Freshly painted throughout. Great central San Clemente location. Close to downtown, shops, restaurants and the pier. Quiet street, one covered parking space and one dedicated uncovered space. Includes refrigerator, stove, fireplace, shared washer and dryer and all utilities plus gardener. Shown by appointment only. Please do not disturb Tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Avenida Serra #A have any available units?
207 Avenida Serra #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 207 Avenida Serra #A have?
Some of 207 Avenida Serra #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Avenida Serra #A currently offering any rent specials?
207 Avenida Serra #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Avenida Serra #A pet-friendly?
No, 207 Avenida Serra #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 207 Avenida Serra #A offer parking?
Yes, 207 Avenida Serra #A does offer parking.
Does 207 Avenida Serra #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Avenida Serra #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Avenida Serra #A have a pool?
No, 207 Avenida Serra #A does not have a pool.
Does 207 Avenida Serra #A have accessible units?
No, 207 Avenida Serra #A does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Avenida Serra #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Avenida Serra #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Avenida Serra #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Avenida Serra #A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College