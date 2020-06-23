207 Avenida Serra #A

Amenities

Precious 2 bedroom, one bath stand alone house. 1948 Ole Hansen charmer. Ocean side of PCH. French doors open to patio and ocean breeze, new carpet in bedrooms, new vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, living and dining room, original wooden beamed ceilings. Freshly painted throughout. Great central San Clemente location. Close to downtown, shops, restaurants and the pier. Quiet street, one covered parking space and one dedicated uncovered space. Includes refrigerator, stove, fireplace, shared washer and dryer and all utilities plus gardener. Shown by appointment only. Please do not disturb Tenant.