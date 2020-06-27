203 Via Senda

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Ocean view and Private Beach Club in San Clemente! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hiszAz1BsNB



Take a look at this fun video tour!

https://youtu.be/526yMgT9kVs



Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath house with ample space throughout the home. Large living room with fireplace that opens up to a great backyard with beautiful ocean views. Enjoy the peace and tranquility from the hilltop hot tub. Wonderful kitchen with large dining area attached. Spacious master bedroom with en suite bath and sliding glass door opens up to the patio hot tub. One of the bedrooms would make a great office with dual access doors. Brand new paint throughout the home. Remodeled bathrooms with new sinks and vanities. Great garage with work bench, lots of storage along with a washer and dryer. Tons of usable space all around the house including front and side courtyard and gated side yard with storage shed as well.



Located in a peaceful San Clemente neighborhood off of PCH and Camino Capistrono. Just up the hill from the Pacific Ocean and the private beach at Shorecliffs Beach Club with membership included. Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options available just a few minutes down Pacific Coast Highway.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3300 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. To schedule showing contact showings2@rpmcoast.com. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



