203 Via Senda
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

203 Via Senda

203 via Senda · No Longer Available
Location

203 via Senda, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Ocean view and Private Beach Club in San Clemente! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hiszAz1BsNB

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/526yMgT9kVs

Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath house with ample space throughout the home. Large living room with fireplace that opens up to a great backyard with beautiful ocean views. Enjoy the peace and tranquility from the hilltop hot tub. Wonderful kitchen with large dining area attached. Spacious master bedroom with en suite bath and sliding glass door opens up to the patio hot tub. One of the bedrooms would make a great office with dual access doors. Brand new paint throughout the home. Remodeled bathrooms with new sinks and vanities. Great garage with work bench, lots of storage along with a washer and dryer. Tons of usable space all around the house including front and side courtyard and gated side yard with storage shed as well.

Located in a peaceful San Clemente neighborhood off of PCH and Camino Capistrono. Just up the hill from the Pacific Ocean and the private beach at Shorecliffs Beach Club with membership included. Plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options available just a few minutes down Pacific Coast Highway.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3300 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. To schedule showing contact showings2@rpmcoast.com. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE5070281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Via Senda have any available units?
203 Via Senda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 203 Via Senda have?
Some of 203 Via Senda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Via Senda currently offering any rent specials?
203 Via Senda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Via Senda pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Via Senda is pet friendly.
Does 203 Via Senda offer parking?
Yes, 203 Via Senda offers parking.
Does 203 Via Senda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Via Senda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Via Senda have a pool?
No, 203 Via Senda does not have a pool.
Does 203 Via Senda have accessible units?
No, 203 Via Senda does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Via Senda have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Via Senda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Via Senda have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Via Senda does not have units with air conditioning.
