San Clemente, CA
203 Terramar
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

203 Terramar

203 Terramar
Location

203 Terramar, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bathtub
range
5 Bedroom, 3 Bath well maintained home on a corner lot in the Gated, Ocean View Community of Del Cabo. This home sits on a very private, beautifully landscaped corner lot. Large living room with fireplace and separate dining room, Very large, all white kitchen with two ovens, french door refrigerator, walk in pantry, gas stove and adjoining family room with fireplace. The main floor bedroom (fifth bedroom) does not have a closet and can be used as an office or playroom. Full bathroom and laundry room with newer washer and dryer are located downstairs. The upstairs includes a master suite with 2 separate closets, dual sinks, a soaking tub and fireplace. 3 additional bedrooms, one full bath and a small loft complete the spacious upstairs. This is the perfect home for entertaining or just relaxing in the ocean breeze. Close to the 5 Fwy, the beach, shopping, award winning schools, golf courses, hiking trails, parks and the San Clemente Outlets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Terramar have any available units?
203 Terramar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 203 Terramar have?
Some of 203 Terramar's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Terramar currently offering any rent specials?
203 Terramar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Terramar pet-friendly?
No, 203 Terramar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 203 Terramar offer parking?
Yes, 203 Terramar offers parking.
Does 203 Terramar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Terramar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Terramar have a pool?
No, 203 Terramar does not have a pool.
Does 203 Terramar have accessible units?
No, 203 Terramar does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Terramar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Terramar has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Terramar have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Terramar does not have units with air conditioning.
