203 Terramar

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

5 Bedroom, 3 Bath well maintained home on a corner lot in the Gated, Ocean View Community of Del Cabo. This home sits on a very private, beautifully landscaped corner lot. Large living room with fireplace and separate dining room, Very large, all white kitchen with two ovens, french door refrigerator, walk in pantry, gas stove and adjoining family room with fireplace. The main floor bedroom (fifth bedroom) does not have a closet and can be used as an office or playroom. Full bathroom and laundry room with newer washer and dryer are located downstairs. The upstairs includes a master suite with 2 separate closets, dual sinks, a soaking tub and fireplace. 3 additional bedrooms, one full bath and a small loft complete the spacious upstairs. This is the perfect home for entertaining or just relaxing in the ocean breeze. Close to the 5 Fwy, the beach, shopping, award winning schools, golf courses, hiking trails, parks and the San Clemente Outlets.