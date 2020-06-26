203 Avenida Granada

Amenities

Nicely remodeled upper level with no common walls penthouse apartment. The unit has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a one car garage and driveway parking. The home has brand new hardwood laminate flooring, new kitchen cabinets, brand new ceramic counter tops, floor moldings and more. The floor plan is fairly open with a center hallway providing two accesses points to living room, two entry doors, and lots of windows letting in light and providing some peek a boo ocean views. Owner is looking for good credit and verifiable income. Sorry, no pets or smoking. Minimum renter's insurance required.