All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 203 Avenida Granada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
203 Avenida Granada
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:11 PM

203 Avenida Granada

203 Avenida Granada · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

203 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely remodeled upper level with no common walls penthouse apartment. The unit has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a one car garage and driveway parking. The home has brand new hardwood laminate flooring, new kitchen cabinets, brand new ceramic counter tops, floor moldings and more. The floor plan is fairly open with a center hallway providing two accesses points to living room, two entry doors, and lots of windows letting in light and providing some peek a boo ocean views. Owner is looking for good credit and verifiable income. Sorry, no pets or smoking. Minimum renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Avenida Granada have any available units?
203 Avenida Granada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 203 Avenida Granada currently offering any rent specials?
203 Avenida Granada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Avenida Granada pet-friendly?
No, 203 Avenida Granada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 203 Avenida Granada offer parking?
Yes, 203 Avenida Granada offers parking.
Does 203 Avenida Granada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Avenida Granada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Avenida Granada have a pool?
No, 203 Avenida Granada does not have a pool.
Does 203 Avenida Granada have accessible units?
No, 203 Avenida Granada does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Avenida Granada have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Avenida Granada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Avenida Granada have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Avenida Granada does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College