2028 Costero Hermoso

Stunning ocean view home in the gated community of the Reserve South! Largest floorplan with five bedrooms, 4 baths and loft area located on a corner lot. This gorgeous home includes a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and beautiful cabinets. Other amenities include hardwood flooring, fireplace, 3 car garage, walk-in pantry and entertainer's backyard with breathtaking ocean views! Enjoy Reserve association swimming pool & spa and sportsfield. Only minutes away from downtown San Clemente and world class beaches!