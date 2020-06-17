All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

2028 Costero Hermoso

2028 Costero Hermoso · (949) 842-8028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2028 Costero Hermoso, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2987 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning ocean view home in the gated community of the Reserve South! Largest floorplan with five bedrooms, 4 baths and loft area located on a corner lot. This gorgeous home includes a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and beautiful cabinets. Other amenities include hardwood flooring, fireplace, 3 car garage, walk-in pantry and entertainer's backyard with breathtaking ocean views! Enjoy Reserve association swimming pool & spa and sportsfield. Only minutes away from downtown San Clemente and world class beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Costero Hermoso have any available units?
2028 Costero Hermoso has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2028 Costero Hermoso have?
Some of 2028 Costero Hermoso's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 Costero Hermoso currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Costero Hermoso isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Costero Hermoso pet-friendly?
No, 2028 Costero Hermoso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2028 Costero Hermoso offer parking?
Yes, 2028 Costero Hermoso does offer parking.
Does 2028 Costero Hermoso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Costero Hermoso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Costero Hermoso have a pool?
Yes, 2028 Costero Hermoso has a pool.
Does 2028 Costero Hermoso have accessible units?
No, 2028 Costero Hermoso does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Costero Hermoso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2028 Costero Hermoso has units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 Costero Hermoso have units with air conditioning?
No, 2028 Costero Hermoso does not have units with air conditioning.
