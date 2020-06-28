2009 Via Teca

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub

Incredible Tuscany Custom Estate With Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean Views. Exceptional Floor Plan Featuring 6 Bedrooms With Walk-In Closets, 6 Bathrooms, Large Office With Outside Entrance, 4 Fireplaces, Chef's Designer Kitchen With Center Island, Granite Counter Tops, Travertine Stone Flooring, Stainless Steel Viking Appliances Plus Butler's Pantry, Billiards Room And Weight Workout Gym. Resort Inspired Back Yard Designed For Entertaining Offers Pool, Spa, BBQ And Manicured Grounds. Located on a single loaded, flat, cul de sac street and GUARD GATED COMMUNITY! Only one neighbor to the left side and very private setting. Amazing City Lights and sunset Views. Close To Pristine Beaches, Resorts And Restaurants.