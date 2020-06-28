All apartments in San Clemente
2009 Via Teca

Location

2009 Via Teca, San Clemente, CA 92673
Marblehead Inland

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Incredible Tuscany Custom Estate With Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean Views. Exceptional Floor Plan Featuring 6 Bedrooms With Walk-In Closets, 6 Bathrooms, Large Office With Outside Entrance, 4 Fireplaces, Chef's Designer Kitchen With Center Island, Granite Counter Tops, Travertine Stone Flooring, Stainless Steel Viking Appliances Plus Butler's Pantry, Billiards Room And Weight Workout Gym. Resort Inspired Back Yard Designed For Entertaining Offers Pool, Spa, BBQ And Manicured Grounds. Located on a single loaded, flat, cul de sac street and GUARD GATED COMMUNITY! Only one neighbor to the left side and very private setting. Amazing City Lights and sunset Views. Close To Pristine Beaches, Resorts And Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Via Teca have any available units?
2009 Via Teca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2009 Via Teca have?
Some of 2009 Via Teca's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Via Teca currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Via Teca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Via Teca pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Via Teca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2009 Via Teca offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Via Teca offers parking.
Does 2009 Via Teca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Via Teca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Via Teca have a pool?
Yes, 2009 Via Teca has a pool.
Does 2009 Via Teca have accessible units?
No, 2009 Via Teca does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Via Teca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Via Teca has units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Via Teca have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Via Teca does not have units with air conditioning.
