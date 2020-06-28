2001 Paseo Laro

Amenities

Breathtaking Ocean View + Private POOL & SPA in this spacious 4 bed, 3 bath coastal home located in a guard gated community of San Clemente. This home features lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings and ocean views from many rooms including the backyard. Another hot commodity is the main floor bedroom and bathroom with a shower. Take advantage of nightly sunset ocean views from the oversized balcony off the master bedroom. Relax in the master bathroom complete with dual vanity sinks, a soaking tub and shower. The interior has been recently updated with laminate "wood-like" flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs and the walls were painted in a neutral color. Rent includes pool maintenance and gardener. With a strong application a pet submittal is allowable.