Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:50 AM

2001 Paseo Laro

2001 Paseo Laro · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Paseo Laro, San Clemente, CA 92673
Marblehead Inland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Breathtaking Ocean View + Private POOL & SPA in this spacious 4 bed, 3 bath coastal home located in a guard gated community of San Clemente. This home features lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings and ocean views from many rooms including the backyard. Another hot commodity is the main floor bedroom and bathroom with a shower. Take advantage of nightly sunset ocean views from the oversized balcony off the master bedroom. Relax in the master bathroom complete with dual vanity sinks, a soaking tub and shower. The interior has been recently updated with laminate "wood-like" flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs and the walls were painted in a neutral color. Rent includes pool maintenance and gardener. With a strong application a pet submittal is allowable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Paseo Laro have any available units?
2001 Paseo Laro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2001 Paseo Laro have?
Some of 2001 Paseo Laro's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Paseo Laro currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Paseo Laro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Paseo Laro pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Paseo Laro is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Paseo Laro offer parking?
No, 2001 Paseo Laro does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Paseo Laro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Paseo Laro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Paseo Laro have a pool?
Yes, 2001 Paseo Laro has a pool.
Does 2001 Paseo Laro have accessible units?
No, 2001 Paseo Laro does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Paseo Laro have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Paseo Laro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Paseo Laro have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 Paseo Laro does not have units with air conditioning.
