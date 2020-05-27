All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:36 PM

20 Calle Verdadero

20 Calle Verdadero · No Longer Available
Location

20 Calle Verdadero, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
Located in the highly sought after San Lucar tract of Talega, this impeccable turnkey home checks every box. Charm greets you from the moment you pull up and details will dazzle you throughout the entire property. Suitable for any style, the open floor plan residence is made up of 2,615 sq.ft. and offers 4 bedrooms, including one downstairs, a formal living room and formal dining room, spacious family room, and incredibly gourmet level Kitchen. Highlights of the Kitchen include a large island opening to the family room, a walk in pantry, granite counter tops, a breakfast nook, and stainless steel appliances. Soak up the sunshine in the backyard complete with a concrete patio, grass law, gated dog run, and lush landscaping. The second story contains two bedrooms with a shared full bathroom as well as the beautiful Master Suite. The serene Master has a balcony offering sunset and hills views and even a peak at the ocean and a Master bathroom with a soaking tub, walk in shower, and dual vanities. The Talega community is one of kind and offers their residents so many amenities including grocery stores, a golf course, parks, pools, walking trails, an award wining elementary and junior high school, and is only a 5 minute drive to the beach. You don’t want to miss this family house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Calle Verdadero have any available units?
20 Calle Verdadero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 20 Calle Verdadero have?
Some of 20 Calle Verdadero's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Calle Verdadero currently offering any rent specials?
20 Calle Verdadero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Calle Verdadero pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Calle Verdadero is pet friendly.
Does 20 Calle Verdadero offer parking?
Yes, 20 Calle Verdadero offers parking.
Does 20 Calle Verdadero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Calle Verdadero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Calle Verdadero have a pool?
Yes, 20 Calle Verdadero has a pool.
Does 20 Calle Verdadero have accessible units?
No, 20 Calle Verdadero does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Calle Verdadero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Calle Verdadero has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Calle Verdadero have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Calle Verdadero does not have units with air conditioning.

