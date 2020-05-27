20 Calle Verdadero

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool

Located in the highly sought after San Lucar tract of Talega, this impeccable turnkey home checks every box. Charm greets you from the moment you pull up and details will dazzle you throughout the entire property. Suitable for any style, the open floor plan residence is made up of 2,615 sq.ft. and offers 4 bedrooms, including one downstairs, a formal living room and formal dining room, spacious family room, and incredibly gourmet level Kitchen. Highlights of the Kitchen include a large island opening to the family room, a walk in pantry, granite counter tops, a breakfast nook, and stainless steel appliances. Soak up the sunshine in the backyard complete with a concrete patio, grass law, gated dog run, and lush landscaping. The second story contains two bedrooms with a shared full bathroom as well as the beautiful Master Suite. The serene Master has a balcony offering sunset and hills views and even a peak at the ocean and a Master bathroom with a soaking tub, walk in shower, and dual vanities. The Talega community is one of kind and offers their residents so many amenities including grocery stores, a golf course, parks, pools, walking trails, an award wining elementary and junior high school, and is only a 5 minute drive to the beach. You don’t want to miss this family house!