Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Ocean View Charmer! - This Ocean View Charmer in South San Clemente is a must see! Hardwood floors, brick fireplace and totally remodeled kitchen with new white cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful ocean view from the family room and all bedrooms. Laundry hookups and 2 car garage. Includes gardener. Submit on small dog.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3312601)