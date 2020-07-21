All apartments in San Clemente
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
18 Calle Mandarina
Last updated October 26 2019 at 11:06 AM

18 Calle Mandarina

18 Calle Mandarina · No Longer Available
Location

18 Calle Mandarina, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
This lovely upgraded home features a large, open floor plan (largest in the tract) & has lots of natural light. Boasting hardwood flooring, crown molding, vaulted ceilings, & custom touches throughout, even your fussiest client will fall in love instantly. The large, bright open kitchen has custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances incl. professional series range, & opens to family room complete w/fireplace & built-in media center. Upstairs features all three bedrooms & loft/office area, laundry room, & library niche w/built-in book shelves. Cozy rear patio w/low maintenance landscaping. Two car direct-access garage. Wonderful Forster Ranch neighborhood within close distance to California Distinguished & Blue Ribbon award winning schools, trails, parks, & a short drive to shops, restaurants, theater, freeway, & beach. Shown by appointment only through listing agent, call Audra Smith (949) 289-2495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Calle Mandarina have any available units?
18 Calle Mandarina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 18 Calle Mandarina have?
Some of 18 Calle Mandarina's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Calle Mandarina currently offering any rent specials?
18 Calle Mandarina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Calle Mandarina pet-friendly?
No, 18 Calle Mandarina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 18 Calle Mandarina offer parking?
Yes, 18 Calle Mandarina offers parking.
Does 18 Calle Mandarina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Calle Mandarina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Calle Mandarina have a pool?
No, 18 Calle Mandarina does not have a pool.
Does 18 Calle Mandarina have accessible units?
No, 18 Calle Mandarina does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Calle Mandarina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Calle Mandarina has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Calle Mandarina have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Calle Mandarina does not have units with air conditioning.
