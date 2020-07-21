18 Calle Mandarina

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

This lovely upgraded home features a large, open floor plan (largest in the tract) & has lots of natural light. Boasting hardwood flooring, crown molding, vaulted ceilings, & custom touches throughout, even your fussiest client will fall in love instantly. The large, bright open kitchen has custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances incl. professional series range, & opens to family room complete w/fireplace & built-in media center. Upstairs features all three bedrooms & loft/office area, laundry room, & library niche w/built-in book shelves. Cozy rear patio w/low maintenance landscaping. Two car direct-access garage. Wonderful Forster Ranch neighborhood within close distance to California Distinguished & Blue Ribbon award winning schools, trails, parks, & a short drive to shops, restaurants, theater, freeway, & beach. Shown by appointment only through listing agent, call Audra Smith (949) 289-2495.