172 W Avenida Cornelio

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Beautiful Two bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage house just three blocks to the beach. This expansive home is single level with a nice open rooms. In addition to the bedrooms is an office or formal formal dining room depending on your preference, plus a den with a rather eclectic closet situation - you'll have to see it. The living room has a ceiling fan and fireplace along with sliding glass doors leading out to the private and enclosed back yard. The home has one year new hardwood laminate flooring throughout as well as new paint, dishwasher, stove, counter tops and more. Ok to submit on 'small' pet. Renter's insurance is required.