172 W Avenida Cornelio
172 W Avenida Cornelio

172 W Avenida Cornelio · No Longer Available
Location

172 W Avenida Cornelio, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Two bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage house just three blocks to the beach. This expansive home is single level with a nice open rooms. In addition to the bedrooms is an office or formal formal dining room depending on your preference, plus a den with a rather eclectic closet situation - you'll have to see it. The living room has a ceiling fan and fireplace along with sliding glass doors leading out to the private and enclosed back yard. The home has one year new hardwood laminate flooring throughout as well as new paint, dishwasher, stove, counter tops and more. Ok to submit on 'small' pet. Renter's insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 W Avenida Cornelio have any available units?
172 W Avenida Cornelio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 172 W Avenida Cornelio have?
Some of 172 W Avenida Cornelio's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 W Avenida Cornelio currently offering any rent specials?
172 W Avenida Cornelio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 W Avenida Cornelio pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 W Avenida Cornelio is pet friendly.
Does 172 W Avenida Cornelio offer parking?
Yes, 172 W Avenida Cornelio offers parking.
Does 172 W Avenida Cornelio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 W Avenida Cornelio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 W Avenida Cornelio have a pool?
No, 172 W Avenida Cornelio does not have a pool.
Does 172 W Avenida Cornelio have accessible units?
No, 172 W Avenida Cornelio does not have accessible units.
Does 172 W Avenida Cornelio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 W Avenida Cornelio has units with dishwashers.
Does 172 W Avenida Cornelio have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 W Avenida Cornelio does not have units with air conditioning.

