Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to rent this fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath Spanish beach house in SW San Clemente! New hardwood floors in the living/dining room areas. Just remodeled kitchen with quartz's counter tops and new cabinets. Very clean and cozy house. Front and back patios areas for relaxing. Large drive way with a 1 car garage. Amazing location and Close walk to all the beaches San Clemente known for. San Clemente living at it best!