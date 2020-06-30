1616 Vista Luna

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Step into panoramic Ocean Views in the prestigious gated community of The Reserve South. This stunning home boasts 5BR/5BA including one downstairs bedroom. Each room is elegantly appointed with attention to detail. Quality features include a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Other amenities include hardwood flooring, crown molding, neutral paint, fireplace, recessed lighting, two balconies, jetted tub, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, walk-in pantry and two car garage with storage rack. Experience brilliant sunset & San Clemente Island views from the entertainers backyard and balcony off master bedroom. Enjoy the Reserve association swimming pool, spa and sports field. Only minutes away from downtown San Clemente and world-class beaches.