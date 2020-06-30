All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:17 AM

1616 Vista Luna

1616 Vista Luna · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Vista Luna, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Step into panoramic Ocean Views in the prestigious gated community of The Reserve South. This stunning home boasts 5BR/5BA including one downstairs bedroom. Each room is elegantly appointed with attention to detail. Quality features include a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Other amenities include hardwood flooring, crown molding, neutral paint, fireplace, recessed lighting, two balconies, jetted tub, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, walk-in pantry and two car garage with storage rack. Experience brilliant sunset & San Clemente Island views from the entertainers backyard and balcony off master bedroom. Enjoy the Reserve association swimming pool, spa and sports field. Only minutes away from downtown San Clemente and world-class beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Vista Luna have any available units?
1616 Vista Luna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1616 Vista Luna have?
Some of 1616 Vista Luna's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Vista Luna currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Vista Luna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Vista Luna pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Vista Luna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1616 Vista Luna offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Vista Luna offers parking.
Does 1616 Vista Luna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Vista Luna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Vista Luna have a pool?
Yes, 1616 Vista Luna has a pool.
Does 1616 Vista Luna have accessible units?
No, 1616 Vista Luna does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Vista Luna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 Vista Luna has units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Vista Luna have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Vista Luna does not have units with air conditioning.

