1608 Vista Luna

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Gorgeous ocean views! Beautifully upgraded family home located in the highly sought after Reserve South. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family residence looks through the canyon straight onto the Pacific Ocean. Sits on a cul de sac for safe family fun. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, large center island, walk-in pantry, and ocean views! The upstairs has a huge loft which is perfect for game/media room. The master retreat is equipped with stunning master bath that has sit down ocean views from the spa tub, and a balcony that has some of the best sunset views in the home. The three car tandem garage has plenty of storage and the private backyard is set up for entertaining with built in BBQ, Fresca dining area and built-in fire pit. Relax and take a dip in the soothing private hot tube spa. 24 hour gated community with wonderful amenities such as pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse and amazing parks. All within walking distance from the house. Nearby are San Clemente's well known best beaches, the amazing outlets shopping, downtown restaurants, and award wining schools.