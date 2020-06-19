All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1608 Vista Luna

1608 Vista Luna · (949) 640-6188
Location

1608 Vista Luna, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2807 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Gorgeous ocean views! Beautifully upgraded family home located in the highly sought after Reserve South. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family residence looks through the canyon straight onto the Pacific Ocean. Sits on a cul de sac for safe family fun. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, large center island, walk-in pantry, and ocean views! The upstairs has a huge loft which is perfect for game/media room. The master retreat is equipped with stunning master bath that has sit down ocean views from the spa tub, and a balcony that has some of the best sunset views in the home. The three car tandem garage has plenty of storage and the private backyard is set up for entertaining with built in BBQ, Fresca dining area and built-in fire pit. Relax and take a dip in the soothing private hot tube spa. 24 hour gated community with wonderful amenities such as pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse and amazing parks. All within walking distance from the house. Nearby are San Clemente's well known best beaches, the amazing outlets shopping, downtown restaurants, and award wining schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Vista Luna have any available units?
1608 Vista Luna has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1608 Vista Luna have?
Some of 1608 Vista Luna's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Vista Luna currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Vista Luna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Vista Luna pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Vista Luna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1608 Vista Luna offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Vista Luna does offer parking.
Does 1608 Vista Luna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Vista Luna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Vista Luna have a pool?
Yes, 1608 Vista Luna has a pool.
Does 1608 Vista Luna have accessible units?
No, 1608 Vista Luna does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Vista Luna have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Vista Luna does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Vista Luna have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Vista Luna does not have units with air conditioning.
