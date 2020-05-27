Beautiful Two bedroom One Bathroom apartment! Includes a wonderful size kitchen and living room. Has one desired parking space just for you. Also plenty of street parking. Great Neighborhood! Just 4 mins away from the amazing North Beach! Best part comes with your very own backyard and washer and dryer hookups in house
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5040744)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1602 Calle Las Bolas have any available units?
1602 Calle Las Bolas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1602 Calle Las Bolas have?
Some of 1602 Calle Las Bolas's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Calle Las Bolas currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Calle Las Bolas is not currently offering any rent specials.