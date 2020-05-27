All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 1602 Calle Las Bolas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
1602 Calle Las Bolas
Last updated August 5 2019 at 1:17 PM

1602 Calle Las Bolas

1602 Calle Las Bolas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1602 Calle Las Bolas, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Two bedroom One Bathroom apartment! Includes a wonderful size kitchen and living room. Has one desired parking space just for you. Also plenty of street parking. Great Neighborhood! Just 4 mins away from the amazing North Beach! Best part comes with your very own backyard and washer and dryer hookups in house

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5040744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Calle Las Bolas have any available units?
1602 Calle Las Bolas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1602 Calle Las Bolas have?
Some of 1602 Calle Las Bolas's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Calle Las Bolas currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Calle Las Bolas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Calle Las Bolas pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Calle Las Bolas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1602 Calle Las Bolas offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Calle Las Bolas offers parking.
Does 1602 Calle Las Bolas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Calle Las Bolas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Calle Las Bolas have a pool?
No, 1602 Calle Las Bolas does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Calle Las Bolas have accessible units?
No, 1602 Calle Las Bolas does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Calle Las Bolas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Calle Las Bolas has units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Calle Las Bolas have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Calle Las Bolas does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College