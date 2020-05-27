1602 Calle Las Bolas

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher parking some paid utils range

Beautiful Two bedroom One Bathroom apartment! Includes a wonderful size kitchen and living room. Has one desired parking space just for you. Also plenty of street parking. Great Neighborhood! Just 4 mins away from the amazing North Beach! Best part comes with your very own backyard and washer and dryer hookups in house



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5040744)