All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 16 Cresta Del Sol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
16 Cresta Del Sol
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

16 Cresta Del Sol

16 Cresta Del Sol · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

16 Cresta Del Sol, San Clemente, CA 92673

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular two-story ocean view home in the highly desirable gate guarded community of Sea Pointe Estates on a single loaded street. This home offers fabulous ocean, coastline, mountain, golf course and city lights views. The gourmet kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator and center island with sink. The entry is highlighted with soaring 2 story ceilings and an elegant iron staircase. The baths, kitchen, laundry and entry have beautiful travertine floors and new hardwood flooring will be installed every else. There are 4 bedrooms up stairs and a bed and bath suite on the main level. This home is low maintenance with no back yard. Instead you have wrap around tiled decks with incredible views. All the back rooms of the home have beautiful sets of french doors so you can enjoy the amazing views from every room. You also have a 3 car garage and a 3 car driveway. This home is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Cresta Del Sol have any available units?
16 Cresta Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 16 Cresta Del Sol have?
Some of 16 Cresta Del Sol's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Cresta Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
16 Cresta Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Cresta Del Sol pet-friendly?
No, 16 Cresta Del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 16 Cresta Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, 16 Cresta Del Sol offers parking.
Does 16 Cresta Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Cresta Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Cresta Del Sol have a pool?
No, 16 Cresta Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 16 Cresta Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 16 Cresta Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Cresta Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Cresta Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Cresta Del Sol have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Cresta Del Sol does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College