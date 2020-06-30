16 Cresta Del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular two-story ocean view home in the highly desirable gate guarded community of Sea Pointe Estates on a single loaded street. This home offers fabulous ocean, coastline, mountain, golf course and city lights views. The gourmet kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator and center island with sink. The entry is highlighted with soaring 2 story ceilings and an elegant iron staircase. The baths, kitchen, laundry and entry have beautiful travertine floors and new hardwood flooring will be installed every else. There are 4 bedrooms up stairs and a bed and bath suite on the main level. This home is low maintenance with no back yard. Instead you have wrap around tiled decks with incredible views. All the back rooms of the home have beautiful sets of french doors so you can enjoy the amazing views from every room. You also have a 3 car garage and a 3 car driveway. This home is a must see.