156 Calle Cuervo

Lowest priced home for lease in the highly desirable Presidential Heights area of South East San Clemente. Three others are on the market in Presidential Heights for more $ (and all are only 2-bedroom units!). This is a 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, townhome style unit with a direct access 2-car garage. Downstairs is a very large open concept living area - with living room, dining room, and completely new remodeled kitchen - all facing windows to the outside patio area (and greenbelt area in the back). Upstairs are 2 guest bedrooms, the master bedroom (with master bath and dressing area), and a second full bath. The large master bedroom (with cathedral ceilings) has a private deck - with views of the greenbelt. Don't let this one get away!