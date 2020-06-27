All apartments in San Clemente
156 Calle Cuervo

Location

156 Calle Cuervo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lowest priced home for lease in the highly desirable Presidential Heights area of South East San Clemente. Three others are on the market in Presidential Heights for more $ (and all are only 2-bedroom units!). This is a 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, townhome style unit with a direct access 2-car garage. Downstairs is a very large open concept living area - with living room, dining room, and completely new remodeled kitchen - all facing windows to the outside patio area (and greenbelt area in the back). Upstairs are 2 guest bedrooms, the master bedroom (with master bath and dressing area), and a second full bath. The large master bedroom (with cathedral ceilings) has a private deck - with views of the greenbelt. Don't let this one get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Calle Cuervo have any available units?
156 Calle Cuervo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 156 Calle Cuervo have?
Some of 156 Calle Cuervo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Calle Cuervo currently offering any rent specials?
156 Calle Cuervo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Calle Cuervo pet-friendly?
No, 156 Calle Cuervo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 156 Calle Cuervo offer parking?
Yes, 156 Calle Cuervo offers parking.
Does 156 Calle Cuervo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Calle Cuervo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Calle Cuervo have a pool?
No, 156 Calle Cuervo does not have a pool.
Does 156 Calle Cuervo have accessible units?
No, 156 Calle Cuervo does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Calle Cuervo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Calle Cuervo has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Calle Cuervo have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Calle Cuervo does not have units with air conditioning.
