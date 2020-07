Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

You will love living at the beach! Walk to restaurants, Ole Hansen Beach Club, Beach Trail and more! 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets and 2 full baths. This unique property has a front balcony and a back yard! Comes with a fridge and has inside laundry hookups. No carpet. Cozy fireplace. Very light and breezy!