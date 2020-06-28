All apartments in San Clemente
15 Via Lampara
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

15 Via Lampara

15 via Lampara · No Longer Available
Location

15 via Lampara, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Enter through the dramatic gated Tuscan portico and find a perfectly private courtyard and doorway. Once inside, notice the high ceilings and grand staircase. Enjoy the open floor plan of the kitchen and living room space with access to outdoor living in the ocean view backyard equipped with built in stainless steel BBQ, refrigerator, and ample bar seating. Take in the finishes in the kitchen and living room distinguished by a breakfast area, large island, granite countertops, white cabinetry, a butler’s pantry, walk-in pantry, and high-end stainless steel appliances. 5 bedrooms, 4 ensuite, and 5.5 baths are featured in this 4499 s.f. floor plan. One suite is located on the lower floor, perfect for guests. The master retreat has a grand entry and a spacious reading nook with fireplace. The master bath features his and hers vanities, large soaking tub, oversized shower, and large walk in closet. Enjoy ocean view sunsets from the stunning built-in outdoor BBQ and bar along with indoor/outdoor AV entertainment. Located on a cul-de-sac street near world-class beaches, quaint downtown San Clemente, and freeway close, Talega is the perfect master planned community to call home.

Short term lease month to month thru end of Jan at $6000 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Via Lampara have any available units?
15 Via Lampara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 15 Via Lampara have?
Some of 15 Via Lampara's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Via Lampara currently offering any rent specials?
15 Via Lampara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Via Lampara pet-friendly?
No, 15 Via Lampara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 15 Via Lampara offer parking?
Yes, 15 Via Lampara offers parking.
Does 15 Via Lampara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Via Lampara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Via Lampara have a pool?
No, 15 Via Lampara does not have a pool.
Does 15 Via Lampara have accessible units?
No, 15 Via Lampara does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Via Lampara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Via Lampara has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Via Lampara have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Via Lampara does not have units with air conditioning.
