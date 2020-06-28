15 Via Lampara

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

Enter through the dramatic gated Tuscan portico and find a perfectly private courtyard and doorway. Once inside, notice the high ceilings and grand staircase. Enjoy the open floor plan of the kitchen and living room space with access to outdoor living in the ocean view backyard equipped with built in stainless steel BBQ, refrigerator, and ample bar seating. Take in the finishes in the kitchen and living room distinguished by a breakfast area, large island, granite countertops, white cabinetry, a butler’s pantry, walk-in pantry, and high-end stainless steel appliances. 5 bedrooms, 4 ensuite, and 5.5 baths are featured in this 4499 s.f. floor plan. One suite is located on the lower floor, perfect for guests. The master retreat has a grand entry and a spacious reading nook with fireplace. The master bath features his and hers vanities, large soaking tub, oversized shower, and large walk in closet. Enjoy ocean view sunsets from the stunning built-in outdoor BBQ and bar along with indoor/outdoor AV entertainment. Located on a cul-de-sac street near world-class beaches, quaint downtown San Clemente, and freeway close, Talega is the perfect master planned community to call home.



Short term lease month to month thru end of Jan at $6000 per month