Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit gym parking pool garage hot tub

Unobstructed OCEAN VIEWS! 149 Via Galicia is located in the desirable coastal community of SEA SUMMIT. This home is a standalone AQUA PLAN 1 and is situated to capture the direct OCEAN VIEW from the back yard. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 bay garage is a well-appointed with wood look tile flooring on the main level, stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinetry, solid surface counters, main floor washer and dryer, fireplace in living room, dining room with courtyard access, hardwood in master, huge master closet, cozy firepit in the backyard. This floorplan offers an open concept design where the kitchen & island is open to the living area and is accessible to the stunning outdoor living space overlooking the incredible Ocean Views. On second level, the spacious master suite features a romantic deck with ocean views, an elegant spa-like master bath retreat and large walk-in closet. There are 2 secondary bedrooms on the upper level as well. Also included is a private Summit Club with pool & spa, cabanas, fireplaces, and a gym. The coast and SC Beach Trails to the pier is walking distance via Sea Summit Coastal trails. Enjoy close by Ave Del Mar’s shops & restaurants or wander over to the Outlets at San Clemente. If you need to commute via the freeway, the 5 FWY is super close by and easy to access.