San Clemente, CA
149 Via Galicia
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:57 AM

149 Via Galicia

149 Via Galicia · (949) 307-0400
Location

149 Via Galicia, San Clemente, CA 92672
Marblehead Coastal

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unobstructed OCEAN VIEWS! 149 Via Galicia is located in the desirable coastal community of SEA SUMMIT. This home is a standalone AQUA PLAN 1 and is situated to capture the direct OCEAN VIEW from the back yard. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 bay garage is a well-appointed with wood look tile flooring on the main level, stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinetry, solid surface counters, main floor washer and dryer, fireplace in living room, dining room with courtyard access, hardwood in master, huge master closet, cozy firepit in the backyard. This floorplan offers an open concept design where the kitchen & island is open to the living area and is accessible to the stunning outdoor living space overlooking the incredible Ocean Views. On second level, the spacious master suite features a romantic deck with ocean views, an elegant spa-like master bath retreat and large walk-in closet. There are 2 secondary bedrooms on the upper level as well. Also included is a private Summit Club with pool & spa, cabanas, fireplaces, and a gym. The coast and SC Beach Trails to the pier is walking distance via Sea Summit Coastal trails. Enjoy close by Ave Del Mar’s shops & restaurants or wander over to the Outlets at San Clemente. If you need to commute via the freeway, the 5 FWY is super close by and easy to access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Via Galicia have any available units?
149 Via Galicia has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 149 Via Galicia have?
Some of 149 Via Galicia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Via Galicia currently offering any rent specials?
149 Via Galicia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Via Galicia pet-friendly?
No, 149 Via Galicia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 149 Via Galicia offer parking?
Yes, 149 Via Galicia does offer parking.
Does 149 Via Galicia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 Via Galicia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Via Galicia have a pool?
Yes, 149 Via Galicia has a pool.
Does 149 Via Galicia have accessible units?
No, 149 Via Galicia does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Via Galicia have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Via Galicia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Via Galicia have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Via Galicia does not have units with air conditioning.
