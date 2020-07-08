All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 140 Paseo Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
140 Paseo Vista
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:58 AM

140 Paseo Vista

140 Paseo Vista · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

140 Paseo Vista, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Peaceful and private location. Spacious two-story townhome at Talega’s Santalana enclave in San Clemente is ready for move-in. Ideal for entertaining, the main level is open and bright, with high ceilings, a distinctive kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floor throughout. Approximately 1,776 square feet, this townhome presents two-and-one-half baths, built-ins, plantation shutters, fresh paint, an interior laundry room and an attached two-car garage. A sunny rear patio is embellished with greenbelt views and a custom fountain. Located in the heart of Talega, Santalana offers a resort-style setting with private pool, spa and BBQ pavilion. Residents appreciate the benefits of a location within walking distance of Talega’s championship golf course and a vibrant shopping center with supermarket. Scenic hiking trails, top schools, and San Clemente’s famous beaches and pier are nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Paseo Vista have any available units?
140 Paseo Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 140 Paseo Vista have?
Some of 140 Paseo Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Paseo Vista currently offering any rent specials?
140 Paseo Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Paseo Vista pet-friendly?
No, 140 Paseo Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 140 Paseo Vista offer parking?
Yes, 140 Paseo Vista offers parking.
Does 140 Paseo Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Paseo Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Paseo Vista have a pool?
Yes, 140 Paseo Vista has a pool.
Does 140 Paseo Vista have accessible units?
No, 140 Paseo Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Paseo Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Paseo Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Paseo Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Paseo Vista does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College