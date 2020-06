Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tocayo Canyon! - This Tocayo Canyon 2 bedroom 2 bath is available for move in! Single level with custom tile and newer carpet in bedrooms. Charming brick fireplace and large family room make this a cozy home! Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Back yard and patio available. Includes gardener. Available Now.



(RLNE5144506)