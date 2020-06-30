137 W. Mariposa

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Spacious, clean & beautifully upgraded lower two bedroom one bath unit with private yard walking distance to beach! - Pride of ownership! Spacious, clean & beautifully upgraded lower two bedroom one bath unit with private yard walking distance to beach! This adorable unit is freshly painted, has all new hard flooring, baseboards, lighted ceiling fans, windows, blinds, upgraded cabinetry, counter tops, appliances, bathroom vanity,mirrored closet doors, hardware, recessed lighting, lighting fixtures, screen door ,,,the list goes on and on! Master bedroom is nice size! Large private enclosed back yard is perfect for entertaining. Includes 1 car garage with new garage opener plus parking space and community coin op laundry. You will not want to miss this one!



No Cats Allowed



