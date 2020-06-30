All apartments in San Clemente
137 W. Mariposa
137 W. Mariposa

137 West Mariposa · No Longer Available
Location

137 West Mariposa, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Spacious, clean & beautifully upgraded lower two bedroom one bath unit with private yard walking distance to beach! - Pride of ownership! Spacious, clean & beautifully upgraded lower two bedroom one bath unit with private yard walking distance to beach! This adorable unit is freshly painted, has all new hard flooring, baseboards, lighted ceiling fans, windows, blinds, upgraded cabinetry, counter tops, appliances, bathroom vanity,mirrored closet doors, hardware, recessed lighting, lighting fixtures, screen door ,,,the list goes on and on! Master bedroom is nice size! Large private enclosed back yard is perfect for entertaining. Includes 1 car garage with new garage opener plus parking space and community coin op laundry. You will not want to miss this one!

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 W. Mariposa have any available units?
137 W. Mariposa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 137 W. Mariposa have?
Some of 137 W. Mariposa's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 W. Mariposa currently offering any rent specials?
137 W. Mariposa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 W. Mariposa pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 W. Mariposa is pet friendly.
Does 137 W. Mariposa offer parking?
Yes, 137 W. Mariposa offers parking.
Does 137 W. Mariposa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 W. Mariposa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 W. Mariposa have a pool?
No, 137 W. Mariposa does not have a pool.
Does 137 W. Mariposa have accessible units?
No, 137 W. Mariposa does not have accessible units.
Does 137 W. Mariposa have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 W. Mariposa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 W. Mariposa have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 W. Mariposa does not have units with air conditioning.

