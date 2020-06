Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage new construction

New construction. Top of the line. Adjacent to San Clemente's Outlets. Three bedrooms, three baths. Inside laundry. Two car garage. Gorgeous! Includes washer & dryer and refrigerator. Be the first to live in this just finished beauty.

New construction. Top of the line. Adjacent to San Clemente's Outlets. Three bedrooms, three baths. Inside laundry. Two car garage. Gorgeous! Be the first to live in this just finished beauty.