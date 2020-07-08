All apartments in San Clemente
135 Mira Del Sur
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:53 AM

135 Mira Del Sur

135 Mira Del Sur · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Location

135 Mira Del Sur, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Private ocean view Cul-De-Sac location 2BR/2BA mobile home with attached 2-Car garage. Spacious home in Shorecliff Terrace. New flooring, Granite kitchen counters and Open floor plan. Washer, Dryer and Fridge included. Spacious bedrooms. Enjoy the afternoon and evening ocean breezes and sunsets from the enclosed deck or back patio. Lots of storage though out. Very active senior community with regularly scheduled events at the clubhouse. Pool, spa, sauna, gym and community library is also available. Shorecliff Terrace is a 55 and better community that allows graceful quiet living or take advantage of the many activities like movie night, pool exercises or monthly pancake breakfast. Close to Shorecliffs Golf Course, Convenient to shopping, world class beaches, Dana Point Harbor, San Clemente pier and easy freeway access (It’s all close by) HOA pet restrictions. Senior living at its best! HOA pet restrictions.
For more information Contact Charlie Lewis CA DRE #01312208
Phone or text 949-463-1394

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Mira Del Sur have any available units?
135 Mira Del Sur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 135 Mira Del Sur have?
Some of 135 Mira Del Sur's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Mira Del Sur currently offering any rent specials?
135 Mira Del Sur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Mira Del Sur pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Mira Del Sur is pet friendly.
Does 135 Mira Del Sur offer parking?
Yes, 135 Mira Del Sur offers parking.
Does 135 Mira Del Sur have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Mira Del Sur offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Mira Del Sur have a pool?
Yes, 135 Mira Del Sur has a pool.
Does 135 Mira Del Sur have accessible units?
Yes, 135 Mira Del Sur has accessible units.
Does 135 Mira Del Sur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Mira Del Sur has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Mira Del Sur have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Mira Del Sur does not have units with air conditioning.

