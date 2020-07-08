135 Mira Del Sur

Amenities

Private ocean view Cul-De-Sac location 2BR/2BA mobile home with attached 2-Car garage. Spacious home in Shorecliff Terrace. New flooring, Granite kitchen counters and Open floor plan. Washer, Dryer and Fridge included. Spacious bedrooms. Enjoy the afternoon and evening ocean breezes and sunsets from the enclosed deck or back patio. Lots of storage though out. Very active senior community with regularly scheduled events at the clubhouse. Pool, spa, sauna, gym and community library is also available. Shorecliff Terrace is a 55 and better community that allows graceful quiet living or take advantage of the many activities like movie night, pool exercises or monthly pancake breakfast. Close to Shorecliffs Golf Course, Convenient to shopping, world class beaches, Dana Point Harbor, San Clemente pier and easy freeway access (It’s all close by) HOA pet restrictions. Senior living at its best! HOA pet restrictions.

For more information Contact Charlie Lewis CA DRE #01312208

Phone or text 949-463-1394