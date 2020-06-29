13 Calle Portofino

Amenities

This is a Must See! Gorgeous, Upgraded Talega home with New Carpet and all New Paint. 100% move in Ready. Featuring 5 bedrooms 3 baths with beautiful travertine floors, New carpet, Built in steel appliances, window treatments and newly painted walls. Huge backyard perfect for entertaining a with fireplace, In the courtyard water fountain and patio covers. Entryway through formal Living Room and Dining room. Open kitchen has a great flow with island and breakfast bar. Large nook area with direct Interior Patio access through French double doors. Family Room showcases fireplace and ceiling with exposed wood beams. You can enjoy the open views from the Family Room as well as the Kitchen. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator, 5 burner gas stove, double oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Very spacious and comfortable home with tons of natural light. Downstairs bedroom is set up as an office with built-in cabinets and double desks. Drip irrigation system for low water usage. Master Bedroom has a private balcony. Master Bath has a separate large tub from walking shower, dual vanities and walking closet. Recessed lighting throughout the home. Second bathroom with dual vanities. Laundry room upstairs. Two-car garage with epoxy floors and double racks for storage. The Talega lifestyle offers resort pools, hiking trails, parks, events, nearby beaches, Outlets, easy freeway access. Amazing Public schools. Welcome Home!