Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

13 Calle Portofino

13 Calle Portofino · No Longer Available
Location

13 Calle Portofino, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This is a Must See! Gorgeous, Upgraded Talega home with New Carpet and all New Paint. 100% move in Ready. Featuring 5 bedrooms 3 baths with beautiful travertine floors, New carpet, Built in steel appliances, window treatments and newly painted walls. Huge backyard perfect for entertaining a with fireplace, In the courtyard water fountain and patio covers. Entryway through formal Living Room and Dining room. Open kitchen has a great flow with island and breakfast bar. Large nook area with direct Interior Patio access through French double doors. Family Room showcases fireplace and ceiling with exposed wood beams. You can enjoy the open views from the Family Room as well as the Kitchen. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator, 5 burner gas stove, double oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Very spacious and comfortable home with tons of natural light. Downstairs bedroom is set up as an office with built-in cabinets and double desks. Drip irrigation system for low water usage. Master Bedroom has a private balcony. Master Bath has a separate large tub from walking shower, dual vanities and walking closet. Recessed lighting throughout the home. Second bathroom with dual vanities. Laundry room upstairs. Two-car garage with epoxy floors and double racks for storage. The Talega lifestyle offers resort pools, hiking trails, parks, events, nearby beaches, Outlets, easy freeway access. Amazing Public schools. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Calle Portofino have any available units?
13 Calle Portofino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 13 Calle Portofino have?
Some of 13 Calle Portofino's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Calle Portofino currently offering any rent specials?
13 Calle Portofino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Calle Portofino pet-friendly?
No, 13 Calle Portofino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 13 Calle Portofino offer parking?
Yes, 13 Calle Portofino offers parking.
Does 13 Calle Portofino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Calle Portofino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Calle Portofino have a pool?
Yes, 13 Calle Portofino has a pool.
Does 13 Calle Portofino have accessible units?
No, 13 Calle Portofino does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Calle Portofino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Calle Portofino has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Calle Portofino have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Calle Portofino does not have units with air conditioning.
