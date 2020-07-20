128 W W Canada

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly Remodeled large Unit with private backyard, Located Just Blocks to the Beach! Beautiful and Bright this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Unit encompasses approximately 1,200 sq. ft. and has been completely Remodeled! The Newly Remodeled Kitchen flows graciously into the Living Area with tile flooring. New Lighting, The Kitchen is exquisite with New Quartz Counters, New white Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances and a convenient Breakfast Bar. The Bathroom is Large in size and has Dual Sinks, and stone Counters. Fans in all rooms! Hurry on this Excellent Location! Find yourself living just minutes to beaches, Downtown San Clemente restaurants and shopping with Great schools and parks nearby!