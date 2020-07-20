All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 AM

128 W W Canada

128 W Canada · No Longer Available
Location

128 W Canada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled large Unit with private backyard, Located Just Blocks to the Beach! Beautiful and Bright this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Unit encompasses approximately 1,200 sq. ft. and has been completely Remodeled! The Newly Remodeled Kitchen flows graciously into the Living Area with tile flooring. New Lighting, The Kitchen is exquisite with New Quartz Counters, New white Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances and a convenient Breakfast Bar. The Bathroom is Large in size and has Dual Sinks, and stone Counters. Fans in all rooms! Hurry on this Excellent Location! Find yourself living just minutes to beaches, Downtown San Clemente restaurants and shopping with Great schools and parks nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 W W Canada have any available units?
128 W W Canada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 128 W W Canada have?
Some of 128 W W Canada's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 W W Canada currently offering any rent specials?
128 W W Canada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 W W Canada pet-friendly?
No, 128 W W Canada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 128 W W Canada offer parking?
No, 128 W W Canada does not offer parking.
Does 128 W W Canada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 W W Canada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 W W Canada have a pool?
No, 128 W W Canada does not have a pool.
Does 128 W W Canada have accessible units?
No, 128 W W Canada does not have accessible units.
Does 128 W W Canada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 W W Canada has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 W W Canada have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 W W Canada does not have units with air conditioning.
