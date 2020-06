Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location is everything! Walk to San Clemente's world Famous T-Street surf spot and trail! This single level 1945 Beach Bungalow

is located in the highly desirable Southwest neighborhood. Close to the beach, world famous surf, excellent schools, fine dining,

shopping, hiking and beach trails, Amtrak and Metro Station near by. 3 bedroom House with den/office area. Large private back

yard with plenty of space and fruit trees. This is a must see!