125 CALLE CUERVO

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous Three Bedroom Condo In Presidential Heights II - Brand New Interior! Modern updates to this three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms two story condo in Presidential Heights II are stunning. Close access to Famous Surf Breaks, Beautiful San Clemente Beaches and Downtown Del Mar Shopping! Kitchen is sparkling clean with new cabinets, counters, appliances and more. Main living room opens up to a large private rear patio. All bathrooms have been upgraded with new vanity cabinets. Entrance patio is private with a fenced gate. Two car garage with washer and dryer included for tenant's use. Access to ocean view HOA Pools & Spas. Tenant must park inside garage per HOA Rules. Submit on pet. Call agent Amber Yeilding (949) 498-1690 ext. 3 for more info.



$3,000 = Monthly Rent

$3,100 = Security Deposit

1 Year Lease or longer



