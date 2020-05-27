All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:36 PM

125 CALLE CUERVO

125 Calle Cuervo · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Location

125 Calle Cuervo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous Three Bedroom Condo In Presidential Heights II - Brand New Interior! Modern updates to this three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms two story condo in Presidential Heights II are stunning. Close access to Famous Surf Breaks, Beautiful San Clemente Beaches and Downtown Del Mar Shopping! Kitchen is sparkling clean with new cabinets, counters, appliances and more. Main living room opens up to a large private rear patio. All bathrooms have been upgraded with new vanity cabinets. Entrance patio is private with a fenced gate. Two car garage with washer and dryer included for tenant's use. Access to ocean view HOA Pools & Spas. Tenant must park inside garage per HOA Rules. Submit on pet. Call agent Amber Yeilding (949) 498-1690 ext. 3 for more info.

$3,000 = Monthly Rent
$3,100 = Security Deposit
1 Year Lease or longer

(RLNE5267640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 CALLE CUERVO have any available units?
125 CALLE CUERVO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 125 CALLE CUERVO have?
Some of 125 CALLE CUERVO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 CALLE CUERVO currently offering any rent specials?
125 CALLE CUERVO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 CALLE CUERVO pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 CALLE CUERVO is pet friendly.
Does 125 CALLE CUERVO offer parking?
Yes, 125 CALLE CUERVO offers parking.
Does 125 CALLE CUERVO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 CALLE CUERVO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 CALLE CUERVO have a pool?
Yes, 125 CALLE CUERVO has a pool.
Does 125 CALLE CUERVO have accessible units?
No, 125 CALLE CUERVO does not have accessible units.
Does 125 CALLE CUERVO have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 CALLE CUERVO does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 CALLE CUERVO have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 CALLE CUERVO does not have units with air conditioning.
