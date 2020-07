Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

One of a kind Ocean View, Single Level, 3 Bedrooms and Two Full Bathrooms with an Attached Two Car Garage. Incredible Ocean Views from the Kitchen, Family Room and Bedrooms. You won’t find anything nicer! Every room has been Upgraded, Brand new Kitchen Appliances and Cabinets, New Floors, Paint, and Travertine Tile. Close to the Beaches, Pier, Restaurants, and Shopping.