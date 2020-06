Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Ocean View 3 bedroom 2 Bath with inside Laundry and 2 car garage has a new kitchen and appliances. Located in a tri-plex with access to a huge rear yard space. Comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator. Tenants to pay +$500/month for all utilities which includes Water, Gas, Electricity, Cable, Trash, Gardner and Internet. Total is $3450/month. This one accepts pets. Parking for 1 car in garage and 2 in driveway. Tenant to obtain Renters Insurance.