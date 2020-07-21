123 W Avenida Valencia

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Charming Beach Cottage situated in prime location South West San Clemente. This unit comes fully furnished with all utilities included. This is where you want to be! A lovely single story 2 bedroom plus den home. Den can be used as an extra bedroom which includes a daybed plus a trundle that makes into a king and doors for privacy. This home also features wood floors, beautiful landscaping, Victorian style bathtub, expansive living area with fireplace, nice size front patio and private backyard with patio. Close to Beautiful T-street Beach, San Clemente Pier, Shopping and Dining. This property is currently available now until end of the year. All leases are subject to a minimum of 30 days.