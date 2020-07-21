All apartments in San Clemente
123 W Avenida Valencia
123 W Avenida Valencia

123 West Avenida Valencia · No Longer Available
Location

123 West Avenida Valencia, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Charming Beach Cottage situated in prime location South West San Clemente. This unit comes fully furnished with all utilities included. This is where you want to be! A lovely single story 2 bedroom plus den home. Den can be used as an extra bedroom which includes a daybed plus a trundle that makes into a king and doors for privacy. This home also features wood floors, beautiful landscaping, Victorian style bathtub, expansive living area with fireplace, nice size front patio and private backyard with patio. Close to Beautiful T-street Beach, San Clemente Pier, Shopping and Dining. This property is currently available now until end of the year. All leases are subject to a minimum of 30 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 W Avenida Valencia have any available units?
123 W Avenida Valencia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 123 W Avenida Valencia have?
Some of 123 W Avenida Valencia's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 W Avenida Valencia currently offering any rent specials?
123 W Avenida Valencia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 W Avenida Valencia pet-friendly?
No, 123 W Avenida Valencia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 123 W Avenida Valencia offer parking?
No, 123 W Avenida Valencia does not offer parking.
Does 123 W Avenida Valencia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 W Avenida Valencia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 W Avenida Valencia have a pool?
No, 123 W Avenida Valencia does not have a pool.
Does 123 W Avenida Valencia have accessible units?
No, 123 W Avenida Valencia does not have accessible units.
Does 123 W Avenida Valencia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 W Avenida Valencia has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 W Avenida Valencia have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 W Avenida Valencia does not have units with air conditioning.
