122 W Avenida Cadiz

Rarely on the market, this original 1950's era 3 bedroom beach cottage is located in heart Southwest San Clemente!! The interior and exterior have just been painted. New roll up garage door to be installed shortly. This single level home features original hardwood flooring throughout. Enjoy the private backyard that includes several citrus trees. Cozy up in front of the fireplace in the living room. Panoramic windows in the living and dining room fill your home with warm sunshine. Ample parking space with garage and long driveway. Very small peak ocean view from the living room. This great location is so close to shopping, dining, schools, and walking distance to t-street beach! You will love calling this your home!!