San Clemente, CA
122 W Avenida Cadiz
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

122 W Avenida Cadiz

122 West Avenida Cadiz · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Location

122 West Avenida Cadiz, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely on the market, this original 1950's era 3 bedroom beach cottage is located in heart Southwest San Clemente!! The interior and exterior have just been painted. New roll up garage door to be installed shortly. This single level home features original hardwood flooring throughout. Enjoy the private backyard that includes several citrus trees. Cozy up in front of the fireplace in the living room. Panoramic windows in the living and dining room fill your home with warm sunshine. Ample parking space with garage and long driveway. Very small peak ocean view from the living room. This great location is so close to shopping, dining, schools, and walking distance to t-street beach! You will love calling this your home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 W Avenida Cadiz have any available units?
122 W Avenida Cadiz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 122 W Avenida Cadiz currently offering any rent specials?
122 W Avenida Cadiz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 W Avenida Cadiz pet-friendly?
No, 122 W Avenida Cadiz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 122 W Avenida Cadiz offer parking?
Yes, 122 W Avenida Cadiz offers parking.
Does 122 W Avenida Cadiz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 W Avenida Cadiz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 W Avenida Cadiz have a pool?
No, 122 W Avenida Cadiz does not have a pool.
Does 122 W Avenida Cadiz have accessible units?
No, 122 W Avenida Cadiz does not have accessible units.
Does 122 W Avenida Cadiz have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 W Avenida Cadiz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 W Avenida Cadiz have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 W Avenida Cadiz does not have units with air conditioning.

