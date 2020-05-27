All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

12 Via Zamora

12 via Zamora · No Longer Available
Location

12 via Zamora, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom This home has New Carpet and the entire inside has just been freshly painted, truly Move In Ready. The downstair features a formal dining room tile flooring, a living room, family room with fireplace, half bath and a gourmet chef’s kitchen. The upstairs features 4 bedrooms, including an upstairs laundry room. The Master bedroom and bathroom feature soaking tub, custom shower and walk-in closet and his and her sinks. The backyard is an entertainer’s delight offering privacy and a hot tub.Do not miss this opportunity to live and enjoy this great neighborhood. Experience the community of Talega encompassing a pristine golf course, interactive parks, sports fields, scenic trails, boutique shopping and award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Via Zamora have any available units?
12 Via Zamora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 12 Via Zamora have?
Some of 12 Via Zamora's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Via Zamora currently offering any rent specials?
12 Via Zamora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Via Zamora pet-friendly?
No, 12 Via Zamora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 12 Via Zamora offer parking?
No, 12 Via Zamora does not offer parking.
Does 12 Via Zamora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Via Zamora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Via Zamora have a pool?
No, 12 Via Zamora does not have a pool.
Does 12 Via Zamora have accessible units?
No, 12 Via Zamora does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Via Zamora have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Via Zamora has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Via Zamora have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Via Zamora does not have units with air conditioning.
