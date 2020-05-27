12 Via Zamora

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom This home has New Carpet and the entire inside has just been freshly painted, truly Move In Ready. The downstair features a formal dining room tile flooring, a living room, family room with fireplace, half bath and a gourmet chef’s kitchen. The upstairs features 4 bedrooms, including an upstairs laundry room. The Master bedroom and bathroom feature soaking tub, custom shower and walk-in closet and his and her sinks. The backyard is an entertainer’s delight offering privacy and a hot tub.Do not miss this opportunity to live and enjoy this great neighborhood. Experience the community of Talega encompassing a pristine golf course, interactive parks, sports fields, scenic trails, boutique shopping and award-winning schools.