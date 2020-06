116 WEST MARIPOSA

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

WALK TO THE BEACH OR SHOPPING FROM THIS DELIGHTFUL SWISS CHALET-STYLED DUPLEX IN TERRIFIC OCEAN-CLOSE LOCATION. TWO MASTER BEDROOMS EACH WITH A FULL-SIZED BATH, ONE UP AND ONE DOWN. SUNNY BALCONY ON SECOND LEVEL WITH FRENCH DOORS THAT AFFORD A COMFORTABLE OCEAN BREEZE YEAR ROUND. GENEROUS LIVING AREA ON SECOND FLOOR WITH VAULTED CEILING AND GAS FIREPLACE. FRESH PAINT OUTSIDE AND NEW PAINT INSIDE. NEWER GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERS. NEW BOSCH DISHWASHER. ONE-CAR ATTACHED, DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE WITH FULL-SIZED WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. WATER, GARBAGE AND SEWER PROVIDED BY LANDLORD. THIS IS A SUPER PLACE -- DON'T MISS IT!