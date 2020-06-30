116 Avenida San Diego

Amenities

Cozy Beach Charmer, Single Family Residence, Detached House in south San Clemente. Two Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms, Plus a bonus den with accordion style closing doors. There is also a very nice detached two car detached garage which has doubled as a play room in the past. Washer and dryer hookups also in the garage plus there is a driveway which could easily park two more. The home has ocean views and a newly planted garden yard with sprinkler system. Very nice inside, master bedroom has a private entrance from outside complete with private exterior stairs and mini-deck with views.