Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

116 Avenida San Diego

Location

116 Avenida San Diego, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Beach Charmer, Single Family Residence, Detached House in south San Clemente. Two Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms, Plus a bonus den with accordion style closing doors. There is also a very nice detached two car detached garage which has doubled as a play room in the past. Washer and dryer hookups also in the garage plus there is a driveway which could easily park two more. The home has ocean views and a newly planted garden yard with sprinkler system. Very nice inside, master bedroom has a private entrance from outside complete with private exterior stairs and mini-deck with views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Avenida San Diego have any available units?
116 Avenida San Diego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 116 Avenida San Diego currently offering any rent specials?
116 Avenida San Diego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Avenida San Diego pet-friendly?
No, 116 Avenida San Diego is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 116 Avenida San Diego offer parking?
Yes, 116 Avenida San Diego offers parking.
Does 116 Avenida San Diego have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Avenida San Diego does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Avenida San Diego have a pool?
No, 116 Avenida San Diego does not have a pool.
Does 116 Avenida San Diego have accessible units?
No, 116 Avenida San Diego does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Avenida San Diego have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Avenida San Diego does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Avenida San Diego have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Avenida San Diego does not have units with air conditioning.

