115 South Alameda Lane
Last updated December 17 2019 at 2:08 AM

115 South Alameda Lane

115 South Alameda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

115 South Alameda Lane, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This will not last! Just steps away from the sand, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment home has lots of space. This unit is freshly painted with a new stove and lots of space.

The large master bedroom has a large bathroom. The other room has lost of shelves and is a great size as well. There is dedicated parking for 2 cars.

Here you will experience the beautiful beach lifestyle and views of the San Clemente Pier and the Pacific Ocean. You will truly have world-class beach access, amazing shopping, and fine dining

This home is available for move-in on August 1st.

The unit is going through repairs and upgrades more pictures will be posted as they become available.

We are accepting applications.

This home is pet-friendly with a fee per month/pet rent and $250 per pet deposit. Maximum two pets.

Virtually walk through the home at the following link!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5uYnreWSks9

Easy showings at your leisure, Please see the video. Call today!!

Professionally managed by Formatic Property Management, Inc., offering excellent customer service, the latest in technology, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Formatic Property Management, Inc.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 South Alameda Lane have any available units?
115 South Alameda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 115 South Alameda Lane have?
Some of 115 South Alameda Lane's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 South Alameda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
115 South Alameda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 South Alameda Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 South Alameda Lane is pet friendly.
Does 115 South Alameda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 115 South Alameda Lane offers parking.
Does 115 South Alameda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 South Alameda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 South Alameda Lane have a pool?
No, 115 South Alameda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 115 South Alameda Lane have accessible units?
No, 115 South Alameda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 115 South Alameda Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 South Alameda Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 South Alameda Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 South Alameda Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
