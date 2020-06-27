115 South Alameda Lane

Amenities

This will not last! Just steps away from the sand, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment home has lots of space. This unit is freshly painted with a new stove and lots of space.



The large master bedroom has a large bathroom. The other room has lost of shelves and is a great size as well. There is dedicated parking for 2 cars.



Here you will experience the beautiful beach lifestyle and views of the San Clemente Pier and the Pacific Ocean. You will truly have world-class beach access, amazing shopping, and fine dining



This home is available for move-in on August 1st.



The unit is going through repairs and upgrades more pictures will be posted as they become available.



We are accepting applications.



This home is pet-friendly with a fee per month/pet rent and $250 per pet deposit. Maximum two pets.



Virtually walk through the home at the following link!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5uYnreWSks9



Professionally managed by Formatic Property Management, Inc., offering excellent customer service, the latest in technology, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



