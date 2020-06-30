All apartments in San Clemente
115 Avenida Dolores

Location

115 Avenida Dolores, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate, turn key house with panoramic ocean views in the coveted Trestles District neighborhood of San Clemente. Light, bright and nicely upgraded, the property features four bedrooms, two beautiful bathrooms, a gorgeous new Kitchen, family room, backyard and deck, and large driveway to a two car garage. Situated in the perfect location: easy bike ride to Trestles, San Clemente State Park, and local beaches, walk to Concordia Elementary school and the San Clemente Municipal golf course, and easy access to the freeway and downtown San Clemente.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Avenida Dolores have any available units?
115 Avenida Dolores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 115 Avenida Dolores have?
Some of 115 Avenida Dolores's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Avenida Dolores currently offering any rent specials?
115 Avenida Dolores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Avenida Dolores pet-friendly?
No, 115 Avenida Dolores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 115 Avenida Dolores offer parking?
Yes, 115 Avenida Dolores offers parking.
Does 115 Avenida Dolores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Avenida Dolores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Avenida Dolores have a pool?
No, 115 Avenida Dolores does not have a pool.
Does 115 Avenida Dolores have accessible units?
No, 115 Avenida Dolores does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Avenida Dolores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Avenida Dolores has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Avenida Dolores have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Avenida Dolores does not have units with air conditioning.

