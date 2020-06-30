115 Avenida Dolores

Amenities

Immaculate, turn key house with panoramic ocean views in the coveted Trestles District neighborhood of San Clemente. Light, bright and nicely upgraded, the property features four bedrooms, two beautiful bathrooms, a gorgeous new Kitchen, family room, backyard and deck, and large driveway to a two car garage. Situated in the perfect location: easy bike ride to Trestles, San Clemente State Park, and local beaches, walk to Concordia Elementary school and the San Clemente Municipal golf course, and easy access to the freeway and downtown San Clemente.