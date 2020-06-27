All apartments in San Clemente
112 Avenida San Fernando
112 Avenida San Fernando

112 Avenida San Fernando · No Longer Available
Location

112 Avenida San Fernando, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Trestles District Home! - This Southeast San Clemente home is a rare find! Meticulously maintained and upgraded the 2 bedroom 2 bath home includes hardwood floors, electric wall fireplace, mounted flat screen TV in family room and newly remodeled kitchen. Includes all stainless steel GE Monogram appliances. Granite countertops and seaglass subway tile make this an entertainers dream! Both bedrooms offer upgraded bathrooms also newly remodeled with custom tile and stone showers. The kitchen opens to indoor /outdoor living covered patio through a dutch door that includes a large open rear yard with a firepit and outdoor shower. Includes washer/dryer. 2 car garage. Gardener included. Owner prefers no pets.

(RLNE5116200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Avenida San Fernando have any available units?
112 Avenida San Fernando doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 112 Avenida San Fernando have?
Some of 112 Avenida San Fernando's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Avenida San Fernando currently offering any rent specials?
112 Avenida San Fernando is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Avenida San Fernando pet-friendly?
No, 112 Avenida San Fernando is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 112 Avenida San Fernando offer parking?
Yes, 112 Avenida San Fernando offers parking.
Does 112 Avenida San Fernando have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Avenida San Fernando offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Avenida San Fernando have a pool?
No, 112 Avenida San Fernando does not have a pool.
Does 112 Avenida San Fernando have accessible units?
No, 112 Avenida San Fernando does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Avenida San Fernando have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Avenida San Fernando does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Avenida San Fernando have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Avenida San Fernando does not have units with air conditioning.
