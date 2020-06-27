112 Avenida San Fernando

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Trestles District Home! - This Southeast San Clemente home is a rare find! Meticulously maintained and upgraded the 2 bedroom 2 bath home includes hardwood floors, electric wall fireplace, mounted flat screen TV in family room and newly remodeled kitchen. Includes all stainless steel GE Monogram appliances. Granite countertops and seaglass subway tile make this an entertainers dream! Both bedrooms offer upgraded bathrooms also newly remodeled with custom tile and stone showers. The kitchen opens to indoor /outdoor living covered patio through a dutch door that includes a large open rear yard with a firepit and outdoor shower. Includes washer/dryer. 2 car garage. Gardener included. Owner prefers no pets.



(RLNE5116200)