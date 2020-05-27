All apartments in San Clemente
1107 S Ola Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1107 S Ola Vista

1107 South Ola Vista · No Longer Available
Location

1107 South Ola Vista, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single level, ocean view home in the highly desirable neighborhood of Southwest San Clemente! Incredible location within walking distance to the sun, sand, and surf of popular T-Street Beach and the San Clemente Beach Trail! This 2BDR+ bonus room residence is also ideally positioned on a large corner lot. Huge, spacious living room and ample natural light throughout. Laundry conveniently located in the attached garage with direct access from the home. Enjoy living life at the beach as this coastal beach house awaits you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 S Ola Vista have any available units?
1107 S Ola Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 1107 S Ola Vista currently offering any rent specials?
1107 S Ola Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 S Ola Vista pet-friendly?
No, 1107 S Ola Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1107 S Ola Vista offer parking?
Yes, 1107 S Ola Vista offers parking.
Does 1107 S Ola Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 S Ola Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 S Ola Vista have a pool?
No, 1107 S Ola Vista does not have a pool.
Does 1107 S Ola Vista have accessible units?
No, 1107 S Ola Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 S Ola Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 S Ola Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 S Ola Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 S Ola Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
