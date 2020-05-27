1107 S Ola Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities parking garage

Single level, ocean view home in the highly desirable neighborhood of Southwest San Clemente! Incredible location within walking distance to the sun, sand, and surf of popular T-Street Beach and the San Clemente Beach Trail! This 2BDR+ bonus room residence is also ideally positioned on a large corner lot. Huge, spacious living room and ample natural light throughout. Laundry conveniently located in the attached garage with direct access from the home. Enjoy living life at the beach as this coastal beach house awaits you!