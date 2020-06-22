All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1105 Buena Vista

1105 Buena Vista · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Buena Vista, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Ocean Front Private unit/Home! Awesome views an direct access to the sand and trail - NEW CONSTRUCTION inside and out- Beach cottage-- 1bed/1bath - large private corner unit with 2 large decks-one looking directly at reef plus 204 beach- direct beach access ( beach trail also) _ A great opportunity to live and enjoy a home for only $2950 with the similar views as $4,000,000+ condos on the same street - and this has better beach access. 1 car Garage can be rented for an extra $150 a month. Washer /dryer and refrig are included.
Available 4/01/2020
SUBMIT SO YOU CAN ENJOY SUMMER ON THE BEACH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Buena Vista have any available units?
1105 Buena Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1105 Buena Vista have?
Some of 1105 Buena Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Buena Vista currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Buena Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Buena Vista pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Buena Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1105 Buena Vista offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Buena Vista does offer parking.
Does 1105 Buena Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 Buena Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Buena Vista have a pool?
No, 1105 Buena Vista does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Buena Vista have accessible units?
No, 1105 Buena Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Buena Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Buena Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Buena Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Buena Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
