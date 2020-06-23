110 Via Murcia

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Your 2 year new dream home awaits; talk about a perfect 10, this home truly has it all. 3 bedrooms, one located downstairs and all with huge walk-in closets. 3 gorgeous baths (wait until you see the spa worthy master), the most amazing gourmet kitchen, complete with every chef’s choice of appliances; Wolf and Subzero refrigerator/freezer. This is only the beginning. The bright, open, floor plan invites family and friends to gather round the kitchen, yet enjoy the “great room” concept. Open the sliding glass doors, creating a wide, almost folding door opening, and step onto the interlocking pavers to enjoy the perfect BBQ, entertaining, or alfresco dining; in complete privacy. You or your friends can plug their EV in your 220 garage outlet. This home has it all. Upstairs you will find a wonderful bonus room, perfect as home theater, game room or whatever your heart desires. Located across the street from the Outlets at San Clemente for you to enjoy world class shopping and dining. Life does not get any better than Aqua-at Sea Summit, you will enjoy the amazing Summit Club complete with a 6,000 sq. ft clubhouse, ocean views, enormous pool complete with cabanas, fire pits, and a fireplace to meet with friends, or spend time with your family. Feel free to enjoy 4 miles of walking trails, working out in the state-of-the-art fitness center, or relaxing in the upstairs open air seating lounge. Close to freeways, and the North Beach Train station. Great Capistrano Unified School Dist