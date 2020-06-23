All apartments in San Clemente
110 Via Murcia
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:58 AM

110 Via Murcia

110 Via Murcia · No Longer Available
Location

110 Via Murcia, San Clemente, CA 92672
West Pico

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Your 2 year new dream home awaits; talk about a perfect 10, this home truly has it all. 3 bedrooms, one located downstairs and all with huge walk-in closets. 3 gorgeous baths (wait until you see the spa worthy master), the most amazing gourmet kitchen, complete with every chef’s choice of appliances; Wolf and Subzero refrigerator/freezer. This is only the beginning. The bright, open, floor plan invites family and friends to gather round the kitchen, yet enjoy the “great room” concept. Open the sliding glass doors, creating a wide, almost folding door opening, and step onto the interlocking pavers to enjoy the perfect BBQ, entertaining, or alfresco dining; in complete privacy. You or your friends can plug their EV in your 220 garage outlet. This home has it all. Upstairs you will find a wonderful bonus room, perfect as home theater, game room or whatever your heart desires. Located across the street from the Outlets at San Clemente for you to enjoy world class shopping and dining. Life does not get any better than Aqua-at Sea Summit, you will enjoy the amazing Summit Club complete with a 6,000 sq. ft clubhouse, ocean views, enormous pool complete with cabanas, fire pits, and a fireplace to meet with friends, or spend time with your family. Feel free to enjoy 4 miles of walking trails, working out in the state-of-the-art fitness center, or relaxing in the upstairs open air seating lounge. Close to freeways, and the North Beach Train station. Great Capistrano Unified School Dist

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Via Murcia have any available units?
110 Via Murcia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 110 Via Murcia have?
Some of 110 Via Murcia's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Via Murcia currently offering any rent specials?
110 Via Murcia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Via Murcia pet-friendly?
No, 110 Via Murcia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 110 Via Murcia offer parking?
Yes, 110 Via Murcia offers parking.
Does 110 Via Murcia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Via Murcia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Via Murcia have a pool?
Yes, 110 Via Murcia has a pool.
Does 110 Via Murcia have accessible units?
No, 110 Via Murcia does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Via Murcia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Via Murcia has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Via Murcia have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Via Murcia does not have units with air conditioning.
