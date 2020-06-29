All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:15 AM

109 E El Portal

109 East El Portal · No Longer Available
Location

109 East El Portal, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
garage
Now a fully furnished Month to Month Rental! All utilities included! Short or Long term is acceptable. Imagine living the dream, in this brand new beautiful fully furnished townhouse style unit, in charming downtown San Clemente. Featuring ocean & city light views from most interior rooms. Ocean, Dana Point Harbor & City light view's, from the huge roof top deck. Relax and unwind, by your private fire pit & lounge area that greets you at the front entrance. Lots of outdoor entertaining space. Very private. This Tulum Inspired... Brand new DuPlex is a complete redesign & remodel, down to the studs. This brand new, never lived in Duplex was built with only the finest designer specked custom finishes throughout. Some of the many custom features include... Electric & gas connections on every patio & deck, outdoor shower. All counter tops and bath surfaces have imported Italian white marble. Polished concrete and tumbled travertine throughout. Beautiful herringbone pattern white brick, roof deck surface. Custom cabinets and built-in's. All bathroom faucets are wall mounted. Fireplace in living room. Custom made wood stained garage doors. Washer/dryer in garage. This really is a must see, too many custom features to mention.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 E El Portal have any available units?
109 E El Portal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 109 E El Portal have?
Some of 109 E El Portal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 E El Portal currently offering any rent specials?
109 E El Portal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 E El Portal pet-friendly?
No, 109 E El Portal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 109 E El Portal offer parking?
Yes, 109 E El Portal offers parking.
Does 109 E El Portal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 E El Portal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 E El Portal have a pool?
No, 109 E El Portal does not have a pool.
Does 109 E El Portal have accessible units?
No, 109 E El Portal does not have accessible units.
Does 109 E El Portal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 E El Portal has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 E El Portal have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 E El Portal does not have units with air conditioning.

