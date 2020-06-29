109 E El Portal

Amenities

Now a fully furnished Month to Month Rental! All utilities included! Short or Long term is acceptable. Imagine living the dream, in this brand new beautiful fully furnished townhouse style unit, in charming downtown San Clemente. Featuring ocean & city light views from most interior rooms. Ocean, Dana Point Harbor & City light view's, from the huge roof top deck. Relax and unwind, by your private fire pit & lounge area that greets you at the front entrance. Lots of outdoor entertaining space. Very private. This Tulum Inspired... Brand new DuPlex is a complete redesign & remodel, down to the studs. This brand new, never lived in Duplex was built with only the finest designer specked custom finishes throughout. Some of the many custom features include... Electric & gas connections on every patio & deck, outdoor shower. All counter tops and bath surfaces have imported Italian white marble. Polished concrete and tumbled travertine throughout. Beautiful herringbone pattern white brick, roof deck surface. Custom cabinets and built-in's. All bathroom faucets are wall mounted. Fireplace in living room. Custom made wood stained garage doors. Washer/dryer in garage. This really is a must see, too many custom features to mention.