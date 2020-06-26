107 Avenide De La Estrella

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy stunning Catalina and ocean views from this spectacular two bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in the heart of San Clemente. An Ole Hansen style executive property offers 2 assigned parking spaces in a subterranean parking garage with storage space. Highly upgraded unit including gourmet kitchen with granite counters, six burner range with hood and gorgeous cabinets. Other amenities include two private balconies, crown molding, walk-in pantry, upgraded bathrooms with tub and shower and more! Only a few minutes away from Del Mar street and San Clemente Pier.