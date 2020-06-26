All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 107 Avenide De La Estrella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
107 Avenide De La Estrella
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:34 PM

107 Avenide De La Estrella

107 Avenida de la Estrella · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

107 Avenida de la Estrella, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy stunning Catalina and ocean views from this spectacular two bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in the heart of San Clemente. An Ole Hansen style executive property offers 2 assigned parking spaces in a subterranean parking garage with storage space. Highly upgraded unit including gourmet kitchen with granite counters, six burner range with hood and gorgeous cabinets. Other amenities include two private balconies, crown molding, walk-in pantry, upgraded bathrooms with tub and shower and more! Only a few minutes away from Del Mar street and San Clemente Pier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Avenide De La Estrella have any available units?
107 Avenide De La Estrella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 107 Avenide De La Estrella have?
Some of 107 Avenide De La Estrella's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Avenide De La Estrella currently offering any rent specials?
107 Avenide De La Estrella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Avenide De La Estrella pet-friendly?
No, 107 Avenide De La Estrella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 107 Avenide De La Estrella offer parking?
Yes, 107 Avenide De La Estrella offers parking.
Does 107 Avenide De La Estrella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Avenide De La Estrella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Avenide De La Estrella have a pool?
No, 107 Avenide De La Estrella does not have a pool.
Does 107 Avenide De La Estrella have accessible units?
No, 107 Avenide De La Estrella does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Avenide De La Estrella have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Avenide De La Estrella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Avenide De La Estrella have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Avenide De La Estrella does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College