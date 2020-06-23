All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

1056 Calle Del Cerro

1056 Calle Del Cerro · No Longer Available
Location

1056 Calle Del Cerro, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Upgraded ground floor unit with PANORAMIC OCEAN, hills and city lights views. Premier location inside of the community. Ground floor with no steps. Dual master suites. Spacious living room with access to ocean view patio. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite counters, upgraded appliances, and farmhouse sink. Both bedrooms are spacious with ample closet spaces. Closets have new mirror doors. Stackable W/D is included. Beautiful hardwood floors and new dual pane windows. Both bathrooms have new vanities, counters and light fixtures. Well maintained community with babbling streams and pool/spas. Detached one-car garage. This is one of the best view buildings in the community. Enjoy sunset, ocean and city light views. Community is close to freeway access, shopping, award-winning schools and just minutes from the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 Calle Del Cerro have any available units?
1056 Calle Del Cerro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1056 Calle Del Cerro have?
Some of 1056 Calle Del Cerro's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 Calle Del Cerro currently offering any rent specials?
1056 Calle Del Cerro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 Calle Del Cerro pet-friendly?
No, 1056 Calle Del Cerro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1056 Calle Del Cerro offer parking?
Yes, 1056 Calle Del Cerro offers parking.
Does 1056 Calle Del Cerro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 Calle Del Cerro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 Calle Del Cerro have a pool?
Yes, 1056 Calle Del Cerro has a pool.
Does 1056 Calle Del Cerro have accessible units?
No, 1056 Calle Del Cerro does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 Calle Del Cerro have units with dishwashers?
No, 1056 Calle Del Cerro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1056 Calle Del Cerro have units with air conditioning?
No, 1056 Calle Del Cerro does not have units with air conditioning.
