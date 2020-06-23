1056 Calle Del Cerro

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Upgraded ground floor unit with PANORAMIC OCEAN, hills and city lights views. Premier location inside of the community. Ground floor with no steps. Dual master suites. Spacious living room with access to ocean view patio. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite counters, upgraded appliances, and farmhouse sink. Both bedrooms are spacious with ample closet spaces. Closets have new mirror doors. Stackable W/D is included. Beautiful hardwood floors and new dual pane windows. Both bathrooms have new vanities, counters and light fixtures. Well maintained community with babbling streams and pool/spas. Detached one-car garage. This is one of the best view buildings in the community. Enjoy sunset, ocean and city light views. Community is close to freeway access, shopping, award-winning schools and just minutes from the beach.